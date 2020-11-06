Good Hotel Guide Awards Double for Popular Mid Wales Seaside Hotel

A popular coastal hotel overlooking Cardigan Bay in the picturesque Mid Wales seaside fishing village of Aberdyfi is celebrating a notable double success in the Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2021 awards.

The Trefeddian Hotel won the Family Hotel and Golfing Hotel awards to add to its long list of accolades, which includes AA Hotel of the Year for Wales in 2018 and the Best Hotel Award at the inaugural Mid Wales Tourism Awards last year..

The 59-bedroomed hotel, which has been run by four generations of the Cave family since 1907, appears in the Good Hotel Guide 2021 print edition and website, https://www.goodhotelguide.com/. The hotel was first fully listed in the guide in 2005.

The hotel’s review in the guide states:

“It may have a four-star rating, but there is nothing too swanky about this child-friendly, dog-friendly hotel overlooking Cardigan Bay, across the road from dunes, golf links and white-sand beach. “It has been in the Cave-Browne-Cave family for more than a century and has a strong following among guide readers.”

The hotel’s managing director, Caroline Cave-Browne-Cave, who leads a team of 51 staff, said:

“The awards are a great reflection on the wonderful team here at Trefeddian Hotel. We are very proud to have been included in the guide for many years and we pride ourselves on ‘the guest always comes first’. “Trading conditions have been very difficult this year but returning guests have said that they feel very comfortable and safe with the measures we have taken and still enjoyed the same Trefeddian experience.”

Ongoing investment in the hotel’s facilities and infrastructure has included the complete refurbishment of the indoor swimming pool, spa bath, lounges and dining room and the construction of two luxury self-catering units in the grounds.

Blessed with a stunning location, The Trefeddian enjoys panoramic views over Cardigan Bay and four miles of golden, sandy beach. Located in the Snowdonia National Park and UNESCO Dyfi Biosphere Reserve, the hotel is ideally placed for golfing and activity breaks as it overlooks a links golf course and is within a short drive of Coed-y-Brenin Mountain Bike Centre.

Located ‘Where the mountains meet the sea’, the hotel combines the weight of tradition and family history with freshness and modernity, providing all the comforts needed for a relaxing getaway.

First published in 1978, The Good Hotel Guide is the leading independent guide to hotels in Great Britain, Ireland, Continental Europe and the Caribbean. It is written for the reader seeking impartial advice on finding a good place to stay. Hotels cannot buy their entry into the print edition.

Readers play a crucial role by reporting on existing entries as well as recommending new discoveries. Nearly all the 850 hotels and B&Bs in this year’s guide have been selected as a result of reader or inspector recommendations.

The hotel is a long-standing member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.