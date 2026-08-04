Goldsmith Announces Retirement After More Than 50 Years of Selling Wales to the World

Tregaron gold and silversmith Rhiannon Evans will be retiring at the end of 2026.

Rhiannon has made pieces for royalty, from the then Prince of Wales to the then Crown Princess of Japan. She has made episcopal rings, crosses and Archbishop’s Morses for bishops and Archbishops of Wales, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Archbishop of Salzburg and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. She has made countless national awards, including Eisteddfod crowns and medals.

She has also made hundreds of special pieces for individuals across the years, as well as many thousands of items across the regular Rhiannon range. She has also established a successful business in the town of Tregaron in Ceredigion.

Rhiannon said:

“I am first and foremost an artist/craftsperson, and as such I will never give up designing and creating, as long as my health allows. But the time has come for me to retire from everyday work and the business side of things. I will be transitioning to a singular focus on the creative side of things, my first love and passion. “The world changes quickly and I have witnessed major changes and development in my own lifetime, since the 1950s. I feel that my time in the workshop is now in the past and the new generation is coming through. Technological innovations will also change some of what we do and as I watch my 17 grandchildren growing and developing I wonder what lies ahead for them. It is an exciting time, full of potential and promise. “Despite all the changes we face, some things continue throughout the generations. Perhaps my jewellery designs will ‘live' on into the future and the design style created in Rhiannon can evolve with time and the generations still to come. “Future designs may well have to change, adapting to changes in costs of materials and methods of production, but the aim will always be to create jewellery that reflects its Welsh origins and lasts a lifetime. “Some of my heavier statement pieces are no longer viable in gold and silver and won’t be repeated. Remaining stock of these and other unique pieces will be sold, offering a last chance to purchase some of these very special designs.”

Over the next few months, Rhiannon will be selling the last of the pieces exclusively made by her own hand, and a small number of designs will then be retired permanently as they can only be made authentically by her.

Rhiannon’s son, Gwern Gwynfil, said: