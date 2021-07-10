Golden Anniversary Celebrations for Nuaire

Caerphilly-based indoor air quality and ventilation manufacturing specialist, Nuaire, has announced that it is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary in Caerphilly this month.

Over the past five decades, Nuaire has introduced many industry-changing products into the market, including its Positive Input Ventilation (PIV) units and the recently launched Haven. Supplying to over 40 countries worldwide, in 2020, the company made headlines for its efforts in the battle against COVID-19, delivering its indoor ventilation products to COVID recovery units and hospitals.

The anniversary announcement follows the businesses’ recent expansion, having acquired an additional site in Caerphilly earlier this year to add new scale and capabilities to its operations as it looks to the future.

Wayne Glover, managing director for Nuaire, said:

“We’re extremely proud to be marking this momentous occasion this month. After all, celebrating fifty years in Caerphilly is no small feat, and during this time, Nuaire has been at the forefront of innovation in indoor air quality. We are committed to ongoing product development. I’ve been at the company for thirty years, and during that time, the company has grown beyond anticipation. “We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the support of our team, some of whom have been with us for five decades themselves. We pride ourselves on team retention, maintaining the family feeling throughout our company growth, and we’ve seen multiple generations join our team. I believe that it’s because we’re passionate about creating a workplace where people can develop, thrive, build friendships, and feel a part of something bigger. I want to thank our team, customers, and partners for helping us to reach this golden anniversary. Here’s to the next fifty years.”

Nuaire boasts a team of nearly 600 people worldwide, offering employment opportunities in the Caerphilly area and beyond. As the company marks this anniversary, some of its team members are also celebrating fifty years at Nuaire, including Ken Holland, Gareth Owen, and Michael Jones.

Speaking of his fifty years at Nuaire and the company anniversary, Ken Holland said: