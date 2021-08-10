Gold for GPWales in the International Digital Experience Awards

GPWales, an innovative online jobs and shifts database for general practices and practitioners, has been honoured in two categories of the International Digital Experience Awards – a leading awards programme celebrating success across the field of digital experience.

The GPWales platform, which is helping drive a long-term transformative impact on the digitisation of healthcare services based on real-world experiences and feedback, received the Gold Award in the ‘Best Use of Digital’ category of the awards, beating Shell and ChilliApple with One Medical Group to the top spot. The platform was also honored with a Silver Award in the “Best Digital Response to the Crisis – SME” category, in recognition of the significant positive difference made to Wales’ COVID-19 pandemic response.

GPWales was founded by GPs, for GPs, to fix common issues being experienced by the organisation’s directors (working general practitioners themselves) along with their friends and colleagues. The GPWales platform – including the rapid-response COVIDHubWales.co.uk service, and the Locum Hub Wales service targeted specifically at securing temporary locum cover for shifts – provides a user-friendly, high-performance solution to quickly and easily fill placements; increasing efficiency and supporting high levels of coverage and care.

Speaking in response to the news, GP Wales Director Ellis Hughes said:

“The whole team at GPWales were delighted to be nominated and shortlisted for two awards, let alone to receive international recognition by receiving a Silver and a Gold Award for the work we have been doing over recent months. Working closely with Box UK and using a super-agile approach meant that we were able to quickly design and develop a website to help the fight against the pandemic.”

Box UK worked closely with GPWales to extend and refine the Locum Hub Wales platform, adding new features, making it more user-friendly, and providing on-going bespoke development capabilities. The software development company continues to support GPWales in making updates to other areas of the platform – including a rebuild of the main GP Wales site – as they expand their digital-first, user-centred approach to even more services and areas.

“We’re delighted to see the GPWales platform recognised by the International Digital Experience Awards,” Box UK Managing Director Benno Wasserstein commented. “This is an extremely innovative platform making a real difference to how healthcare services are managed within Wales: delivering increased efficiencies and cost-savings; improving the experience for healthcare professionals; and supporting quality patient care. We are incredibly proud to support GPWales in these aims, and look forward to continuing to work with the client to make a genuine and lasting impact on NHS services within Wales and beyond.”

The GPWales platform has also recently been shortlisted in the ‘Healthcare Tech of the Year’ category of the National Technology Awards, with the winners due to be announced later in the year.

About the International Digital Experience Awards

The International Digital Experience Awards recognise and celebrate the delivery of an exceptional customer experience through digital channels and media, across a broad spectrum of industries. The awards programme is run by Awards International, the world’s premier awards event organisation. Awards International events are hosted in London, Amsterdam, Belgrade, Dubai and Istanbul, and each Awards International programme has been granted the Outstanding Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standards Council.

About GPWales

GPWales was created to address some of the issues that the founders themselves encountered when looking for work as doctors in Wales, and is now engaged and funded by NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, Train Work Live and the Welsh Government. By making it simple, efficient and intuitive for users to achieve key tasks, GPWales aims to improve service for practitioners, practice managers, Local Health Boards (LHBs) and other stakeholders, helping address the staffing problems experienced in Primary Care every day and supporting the delivery of high-quality patient care.

About Box UK

At Box UK our team of simply brilliant thinkers, consultants and application developers mastermind simply brilliant solutions to the world’s toughest web and software projects. It’s why blue chip organisations around the world, from airlines to car manufacturers, international banks to global charities, choose to trust us with the execution of their digital strategies, from the development of enterprise-level custom software platforms to the delivery of award-winning multi-channel experiences. So if you want an effective, compelling software solution, talk to us.