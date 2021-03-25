Gold Award for Top Welsh Firm

Investors in People is delighted to award Business in Focus, leading business support and accommodation providers, the We Invest in People – Gold Accreditation. Gold accreditation means that they’ve got the policies in place but more than that, it means everyone – from CEO to apprentice takes ownership for making them come to life.

Over the last 29 years, Investors in People has accredited more than 50,000 organisations and the We Invest in People accreditation is recognised in 66 countries around the world, making it the global benchmark when it comes to people management.

Investing in your people is not only the right thing to do, it’s proven to be essential in delivering sustainable results, especially in a crisis. Organisations that lead, support and develop their workforce effectively are 17% more productive and 21% more profitable.

Jackie Lewis IIP assessor said,

“I always enjoying my time assessing the Business in Focus team and am so proud of the journey they have been on since our last review in 2018. Listening to staff from all levels within the organisation speak so positively about the company is real proof that they are keenly focused on staff wellbeing and I’m thrilled that we were able to accredit them Gold again.”

Responses from the Business in Focus team via anonymous survey highlighted the open and supportive culture in the business.

“It’s the first company I have ever worked for where the senior leaders are completely open, never had such a clear direction and targets before, they are brilliant.” “The strategic direction was clear even in the current context, we knew what the four main areas for priority were, yes we had to adapt but it was a pretty fluid situation and kept everything on track.” “This is an amazing place to work, I’ve never felt like I didn’t want to go in, it’s like a second home where I will be taken care of and supported, we spend so much of our lives in work the environment is key, people are loyal here and it’s a happy environment.”

This is the second consecutive Gold for Business in Focus. Key areas highlighted in the Investors in People assessment were the adaptation of services in response to the needs of the businesses and communities they serve, very high levels of trust in the senior leadership team, and digital capabilities in response to the current context of the pandemic.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said,

“We’d like to congratulate Business in Focus. Gold accreditation on We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Business in Focus in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Commenting on the award, Katy Chamberlain, Business in Focus Chief Executive said,