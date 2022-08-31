Go Commercial Finance Fuels Business Growth with New Appointment

Independent commercial finance advisors, Go Commercial Finance is pledging support for businesses, helping them to get back on the road following the extreme economic challenges of recent years.

Since the business was founded almost 10 years ago, Go Commercial has delivered the widest range of commercial financial products and services in the UK, offering impartial advice and bespoke agreements to clients.

The team of specialists, which already boasts a combined 80 years’ experience in commercial property lending and business finance experience, is now joined by Leighton Davies as Go Commercial’s new Head of Asset Finance.

Commenting on his appointment, Leighton said:

“I am delighted to be joining Go Commercial, at what is a crucial time for businesses as they face unprecedented challenges. “Investing in vehicles, equipment and machinery is a key strategic business decision, and it is vital that business owners get the right guidance on how to maximise their investments. I’m committed to developing trusted relationships with our clients by helping their businesses reach their full potential.”

With over 15 years’ experience in the automotive industry, working with iconic brands such as Ford, Volkswagen and BMW, Leighton has developed an impressive reputation with top automotive vehicle and finance providers and brings in-depth knowledge to the role.

Managing Director of Go Commercial, David Vieira said:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Leighton to the Go Commercial team. Our Asset Finance specialists provide a truly bespoke service, acting diligently and efficiently so that our clients are recommended the right solution at the lowest cost. “Leighton’s proven experience and knowledge of the finance and motoring sectors is a tremendous asset and a real benefit to clients.”

Go Commercial Finance offers a range of Asset Finance options including hire purchase, finance lease, operating lease and contract hire available from 100% to part-finance and refinancing.

Mr Davies concluded:

“Go Commercial is dedicated to offering the best possible rates and service. We’re here to put businesses back in the driving seat of their financial interests, giving them the tools to develop and grow the way they want to.”

To learn more about Go Commercial Finance visit www.gocommercialfinance.com