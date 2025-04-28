GlobalWelsh Launches New Global Hub in Australia

GlobalWelsh, the diaspora organisation focused on connecting Welsh people and businesses around the world, is launching a new global hub in Australia.

GlobalWelsh Australia will be led by long-time Melbourne resident and entrepreneur Lisa Edmonds. The GlobalWelsh Australia Hub aims to strengthen the ties between Wales and Australia by fostering business relationships and market insight and supporting Welsh individuals and companies looking to expand into the Australian market.

Originally from Cardiff, Lisa has spent 20 years living and working in Australia and New Zealand. Lisa is the founding partner of Emmet Consulting, an independent advisory firm that specialises in commercial strategy, market entry, and commercial transformation.

Throughout her career, Lisa has worked in various sectors, including telecommunications, grocery, technology, education, biotech, agriculture, health, health and wellbeing, working with brands such as ANZ, Atradius, Air New Zealand, Telstra, G4S, Monash University, and Kubota.

She said:

“As a long-time resident of Australia, I appreciate that the Welsh network here is vast, and the opportunities for Welsh people and businesses are significant. Over the past ten years, I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with some of Australia’s leading brands. I want to explore how we can help others explore and realise the market opportunities while deepening the connections and impact of GlobalWelsh across the globe. I am very excited to lead the GlobalWelsh Australia hub and start bringing together the Welsh diaspora here and supporting Welsh businesses who are seeking to explore opportunities in Australia.”

The GlobalWelsh Australia Hub will focus on several key areas, including:

Facilitating business connections: Connecting Welsh businesses with Australian partners, investors, and customers.

Supporting market entry: Providing guidance and resources to Welsh companies seeking to enter the Australian market.

Promoting cultural exchange: Organising events and initiatives celebrating Welsh business, culture and sport in Australia.

Building a strong network: Creating a vibrant community of Welsh people and businesses in Australia.

Australia presents a growing economic opportunity in Wales, which the diaspora can help to unlock, GlobalWelsh said. For many decades, Australia has been a top destination for Welsh migrants. According to the 2021 Australian Census, there are more than 156,000 Welsh Australians by ancestry and over 29,000 who stated that they live in Australia by birth. Economic climate, lifestyle factors and visa opportunities mean Australia is becoming an increasingly appealing destination, especially for young Welsh people.

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, said:

“We are thrilled to be launching GlobalWelsh Australia. Wales has a large and growing diaspora in Australia so it is key that as a nation we start tapping into the network and opportunities that exist there. Lisa’s passion for Wales, coupled with her extensive experience and networks in the region, will be invaluable in helping us to unlock new diaspora networks and uncovering opportunities for our members based in Wales and around the world.”

GlobalWelsh will be hosting an online kick-off event on Friday 16th May at 1pm AEST. The event is open to any Australia and New Zealand based Welsh diaspora who are interested in finding out more or getting involved in the hub activity. Register here.

Lisa is actively recruiting team members across Australia to support her with in-market activities and support for GlobalWelsh members. If you are interested in being involved, please contact Lisa via australia@globalwelsh.com. GlobalWelsh members can join and access the hub via GlobalWelsh Connect here.