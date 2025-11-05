GlobalWelsh Calls on Political Parties to Unlock Wales’ Global Potential

GlobalWelsh, the organisation connecting Welsh people around the world, has unveiled a new 20-point plan urging all political parties to place diaspora engagement at the heart of their manifestos.

The organisation said it believes that its global community — estimated at more than three million people — represents a powerful, underused engine for growth. The plan sets out clear, actionable policies to turn decades of “brain drain” into a new era of brain gain, harnessing the expertise, networks, and capital of Welsh people abroad.

The 20-point framework outlines practical measures that could transform Wales’ international reach, it says. Proposals include creating a GlobalWelsh Office within government, launching a Diaspora Investment Fund to co-finance new ventures, and introducing boomerang incentives to support skilled Welsh professionals returning home.

Other recommendations focus on export support, talent mobility, and creative collaboration, from a Wales Export Accelerator pairing SMEs with overseas mentors, to Creative Cymru Abroad, a scheme helping Welsh designers and storytellers showcase their work on global stages.

“Wales has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reconnect with its global family,” said Walter May, founder and CEO of GlobalWelsh. “Our diaspora isn’t just sentimental — it’s strategic. Across every continent are Welsh innovators, entrepreneurs, and creatives who want to contribute to the nation’s future. All they need are the right pathways to do so.”

The plan builds on findings from GlobalWelsh’s Brain Drain to Brain Gain report, released in 2024, which revealed that over 80% of Welsh professionals living abroad are willing to support Wales through mentoring, investment, or trade — yet lack a clear mechanism to engage.

By establishing a cross-party “Global Strategy”, GlobalWelsh believes we can build a truly international economy grounded in Welsh values, creativity, and community.

“The world already sees Wales as innovative. By engaging our global community, we can amplify that image and bring new energy to every sector — from green tech to creative media,” added Dr. Sarah Louisa Birchley, a member of the diaspora based in Japan and board member of GlobalWelsh.