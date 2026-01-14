GlobalWelsh Announces ScoutsCymru as Charity Partner of the Year 2026

GlobalWelsh has announced ScoutsCymru as its Charity Partner of the Year for 2026.

ScoutsCymru supports young people aged four to 25 from all backgrounds across Wales in building skills, confidence and resilience through adventure.

As part of the global Scouting movement spanning more than 200 countries and territories, ScoutsCymru also provides young people with the opportunity to experience life-changing international experiences. These opportunities encourage global citizenship, cultural exchange and leadership, while showcasing Wales’s values and identity on the world stage.

GlobalWelsh said this global outlook strongly aligns with its belief in the power of connection, opportunity and lifelong skills to drive positive change for Wales and its people, and in amplifying the voices of the next generation of Welsh leaders, innovators and changemakers.

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, said:

“I am delighted to have ScoutsCymru as our charity partner for 2026. I have long been a strong advocate of the scouting movement and its global impact. The life skills, confidence and self-reliance it offers young people are more important than ever in today’s digital world. “We look forward to working closely with ScoutsCymru throughout 2026 to help champion the significant benefits of scouting”.

The partnership will focus on raising awareness of ScoutsCymru’s work, supporting fundraising initiatives and creating opportunities for young people to connect with Wales’s global diaspora.

Kerrie Gemmill, CEO of ScoutsCymru, said:

“We are delighted to be named GlobalWelsh’s Charity Partner of the Year for 2026. This partnership brings together a shared commitment to opportunity, connection and amplifying the voices of young people in Wales. “ScoutsCymru is a youth-led movement, and our young people gain new experiences, build confidence and leadership skills and learn that their voices matter. Working with GlobalWelsh gives us an exciting opportunity to connect those voices to wider conversations about Wales, strengthen links with the Welsh diaspora and help young people see how their experiences and ideas can shape the future of Wales at home and beyond”.

Throughout 2026, GlobalWelsh and ScoutsCymru will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including awareness-raising campaigns, fundraising activity and community engagement.