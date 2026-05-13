GlobalWelsh Announces SaySomethingin as Official Language Partner

GlobalWelsh, the global community connecting Welsh people, professionals, and friends of Wales worldwide, has announced a strategic partnership with a language learning platform.

Under the new partnership, SaySomethingin becomes GlobalWelsh’s official Language Partner. This collaboration aims to offer GlobalWelsh members and the broader Welsh diaspora with accessible, effective tools to learn and speak Welsh, helping strengthen cultural identity, professional connections, and international opportunities for the Welsh community. GlobalWelsh members will also be able to learn other languages including German, Italian and Portuguese through SSi.

GlobalWelsh CIC is building a global network that aims to foster meaningful connections, knowledge sharing, mentoring, trade, and investment to support a more prosperous Wales. It has members across dozens of countries.

SaySomethingin, originally developed with a deep focus on the Welsh language, uses a research-backed methodology that prioritises speaking and listening from day one. Its app-based “Tutor in your Pocket” approach delivers intensive, bite-sized training designed to build long-term memory and real conversational confidence quickly, without heavy emphasis on grammar rules or reading and writing. The platform now supports multiple languages.

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, said:

“We are thrilled to formalise our partnership with SaySomethingin. Language is at the heart of Welsh identity and culture. By partnering with SSi, we’re giving our global community practical, proven tools to reconnect with or discover the Welsh language — whether they’re in Wales, across the UK, or anywhere in the world. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enrich lives through stronger connections and shared opportunities.”

Aran Jones, CEO at SaySomethingin, added:

“We’ve long admired GlobalWelsh’s work in building a worldwide Welsh network. Our method was born from a passion for the Welsh language, and we’re excited to support GlobalWelsh members in gaining the confidence to speak Welsh and other languages. Together, we can help more people engage meaningfully with Welsh culture and open new doors internationally.”

The partnership builds on an existing relationship, including previous business membership and member access offers. GlobalWelsh members will benefit from exclusive access, promotions, or tailored resources from SaySomethingin to support their language learning journeys.