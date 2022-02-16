GlobalWelsh and Manufacturing Wales Partner to Launch First Industry Hub

GlobalWelsh, the global diaspora organisation focused on connecting Wales to the Welsh diaspora around the world, and Manufacturing Wales, the industry-led and academic supported network, have partnered to launch a new global online Industry Hub.

The Hub will bring together manufacturing businesses, higher education (HE), further education (FE), and people working in the industry around the world to support innovation, best practice in pursuit of global ambitions.

The new Hub will be hosted on GlobalWelsh Connect and is the first industry-focused Hub of its kind to be launched on the global networking platform. Manufacturing Wales will be inviting its members to join GlobalWelsh whilst GlobalWelsh will be inviting members around the world to join the Hub to forge new connections, opportunities, and collaborations.

The focus of the partnership is to promote excellence and support Welsh manufacturing businesses. GlobalWelsh has a Welsh diaspora network of around 15,000 located around the world in more than 65 countries with a rapidly growing, fully engaged membership on its Connect platform. The Connect platform will provide the infrastructure to enable members of Manufacturing Wales and those working in the industry to make international connections that will support their international ambitions to grow, innovate and export.

Launched in late 2020, Manufacturing Wales is focused on representing the interests, ambitions of the manufacturing industry in Wales leveraging off its HE and FE partners for research support and in reciprocation creating quality jobs. Bringing together the ideas, innovations, best practice and pioneering spirit of the Welsh manufacturing community.

Frank Holmes, founder Chair of Manufacturing Wales, said:

“We believe passionately in the future of the manufacturing industry here in Wales. Innovation, ambition and pride drives our members forward to produce world-leading and gold-standard technologies and products whilst embracing their responsibility for making a sustainable contribution to the Net Zero targets facing the world. ‘The network is set up to share problems and experiences, create solutions and supply chain opportunities and demonstrably engage with HE and FE members to adopt excellent research capabilities and create future generation employment. ‘GlobalWelsh offers our members access to a community of passionate people around the world many of which are working and leading in manufacturing and this partnership offers the opportunity to bring these people, businesses and academic institutions together. ‘We recognise the power of partnering with organisations that share our values and beliefs which is why we’re partnering with GlobalWelsh who are building a global community of supporters and putting Wales on the map.”

The partnership will formally launch at an online Manufacturing Wales member event on 16 February 2022.

Walter May, founder and CEO of GlobalWelsh said:

“Wales has a rich manufacturing heritage and enviable track record. We also know that we have pioneering talent scattered all over the world with Welsh people leading some of the world’s most iconic engineering and manufacturing firms. “We want to partner with Wales’ most exciting industry bodies and launch Industry focused hubs to give them and their members access to the diaspora and the knowledge, experience and connections that come with that. We’re very excited to be working with Manufacturing Wales to launch our very first Industry Hub on the Connect platform.”

The Hub is now live on Connect and open to all Manufacturing Wales members and anyone within the community who’s working within the Manufacturing industry in Wales and around the world.