Global Tech Leader Thales UK Partners with Wales Tech Week 2023

Global technology company Thales will be one of the leading partners at Wales Tech Week 2023 to champion how digital innovation is making a difference for businesses and society. The event will showcase the ways in which Wales is working to push the limits of technology and how it provides an ecosystem that pioneers new solutions both in the UK and internationally.

Taking place on 16 to 18 October 2023 at the International Convention Centre (ICC), in Newport, South Wales, the event will host world-class speakers, investors and leading tech organisations, as well as an exhibition and more from innovators, entrepreneurs and the wider supporting Welsh tech industry ecosystem.

Founded by Technology Connected, the leading network for Wales’ technology industry, Wales Tech Week 2023 follows on from the successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021, where the festivals reached an audience of more than 4,500 people across 57 countries.

Thales in the UK has a strong connection to Wales, with its living laboratory campus for cyber trust, the National Digital Exploitation Centre (NDEC), being based at the former steelworks site in Ebbw Vale. The newly opened ResilientWorks campus, also in Ebbw Vale, adds two new centres alongside the NDEC that focus on cyber security and operational technology, keeping critical national infrastructure secure.

Gareth Williams, Vice President Operations and International Development said,

“Thales has been driving technological advances for more than 140 years, from sonar and communications to space exploration and artificial intelligence, so we’re delighted to be partnering with Wales Tech Week to showcase how, as an industry, tech can create value for organisations and people around the world. “Thales is committed to building a future we can all trust by developing high technology solutions that are both innovative and sustainable. Wales Tech Week is the perfect platform for us to demonstrate this and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Avril Lewis, managing director for Technology Connected added,

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Thales as one of our Silver Partners for Wales Tech Week 2023. They are a shining example of how a global business has invested in Wales and in its workforce, inspiring, innovating and delivering a worldwide opportunity. “Across Wales Tech Week we will fuse the benefits of technology with the power of people, their interaction, exuberance, and ingenuity to build Wales’ future as a technology powerhouse. We offer it all when it comes to making a difference, creating change and driving technological advances.”

The third day at the ICC will be the inaugural Talent4Tech event, designed to attract the next generation of tech talent, from apprentices to graduates to returners and transitioning workers, to inspire their journeys into the tech industry. Thales has been a leading figure in its talent attraction and retention programme such as degree apprenticeships, graduate placements and work experience across its sites in the UK.

Wales Tech Week 2023 is free to attend, with the summit exploring the themes of Tech for Good, Tech for the Planet, and Tech for Tomorrow. For more information about Wales Tech Week 2023, its programme and speakers, you can visit the website.