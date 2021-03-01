Global Tech Firm Raises Thousands for Cancer Patients in Wales

After visiting the Tenovus Cancer Care mobile chemotherapy unit on World Cancer Day 2019, staff from Bipsync’s Cardiff office were inspired to raise money for the Welsh charity and help bring vital cancer treatment closer to home, on board this innovative space.

Staff at the company, who were founded in Silicon Valley in 2012 and have a base in the USA and Wales, set out with a target in mind to raise £4,500, to help support cancer patients with life-saving cancer treatments.

Colleagues took on a team-building, calf muscle-burning, hilly cycle challenge as part of their commitment to raise funds. They made their miles matter by cycling from Brecon along the Taff Trail and back to their base in Cardiff.

Another colleague from Bipsync, Craig Marvelley, also took on an extra 26.2 miles by running the London Marathon 2019 for Tenovus Cancer Care.

Charlotte White, Head of UK Operations, says:

“It was so impressive to see how Tenovus Cancer Care delivers chemotherapy treatment to patients on board the Unit, rather than them having to go to hospital, which particularly now, is a relief not only to those having the treatment, but to the NHS health boards too. “We’ve had a lot of fun raising the money for this great charity and we’re delighted to have exceeded our original target, reaching a total of £4,962! We can’t wait to be able to visit the Unit again in the future and see our Bipsync engraved leaf on the Dedication Tree.”

Carys Jenkins, Fundraising Manager at Tenovus Cancer Care says:

“We want to thank Charlotte and the team at Bipsync for choosing us as its charity partner and for the time and energy they’ve given to raise this wonderful and generous amount! “The charity relies heavily on partnerships and support from companies like Bipsync to help fund our vital services. In 2020 we lost an estimated £2.3million as we saw our charity shops close their doors for months due to the pandemic, so to have the determined and creative support of those committed to raise funds really does keep us going. Thank you!”

Tenovus Cancer Care brings treatment, support and advice to where it matters most; the heart of the community.

If you or someone you love has been affected by cancer, Tenovus Cancer Care can offer help and support. To find out more, call the Tenovus Cancer Care free Support Line on 0808 808 1010 or visit tenovuscancercare.org.uk