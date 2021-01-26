Global Showcase for Welsh Food and Drink Launched

Welsh food and drink manufacturers are being encouraged to take up a free listing in an online directory which allows them to promote their products to buyers in the UK and across the world.

The Welsh Food and Drink Directory already contains entries from over 600 companies and exists to raise awareness and drive sales of Welsh products.

In an effort to promote sustainable food production and waste efficiency, new features of the directory allow users to search for by-products and companies to advertise waste that may be of value to other businesses. Companies which are already listed in the directory are able to update their entries with information in these areas.

Companies of all sizes are featured in the directory, which has been produced by Food Innovation Wales on behalf of Food and Drink Wales, and users can search for producers, co-packers, ingredient suppliers and packaging manufacturers based on location, BRCGS product category, supply channel, export capacity and certification.

Speaking about the Welsh Food and Drink Directory, Professor David Lloyd, Director of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Met University and Food Innovation Wales, said:

“In light of the changes to the UK’s trading relationship with the rest of the world and the increased role of online sales and promotion channels resulting from COVID-19, it’s important for Welsh food and drink companies to showcase their products to as far reaching an audience as possible. The directory helps raise the profile of innovative Welsh food and drink products both locally, nationally and internationally.”

To find out more about the Welsh Food and Drink directory, visit: http://foodinnovation.wales/directory