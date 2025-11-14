Global Research Project Launched to Capture Real-Time Welsh Diaspora Perceptions

GlobalWelsh, the international Welsh diaspora organisation, has launched a new research initiative to explore how members of the Welsh diaspora experience Wales today and what “home” means in an ever-changing world.

The #MyWalesNow project invites Welsh people living abroad to share their impressions of Wales during visits home between November 2025 and the end of March 2026.

Building on research in diaspora identity, belonging, and return mobility, #MyWalesNow seeks to gain a snapshot of how Wales is perceived and understand:

How perceptions of Wales evolve among globally mobile Welsh people

What emotions and expectations shape their return visits

How identity, memory, and connection influence belonging

How these experiences can inform future cultural and economic engagement

Participants will contribute through short surveys, digital storytelling, and social media posts using the hashtag #MyWalesNow, capturing how Wales looks, feels, and sounds today from the perspective of its global citizens.

“Welsh return visits are not only personal journeys, they’re also social mirrors. #MyWalesNow invites the global Welsh community to tell us how Wales feels right now, its warmth, its challenges, and its future potential,” said Dr Sarah Louisa Birchley, GlobalWelsh Board Member and Member of the Diaspora in Japan.

Findings will be shared with policymakers, GlobalWelsh, and international partners to inform future strategies that harness the power of connection.

Participants can join the conversation by posting public reflections, images, or short videos on social media with the hashtag #MyWalesNow.

Only public posts are viewed and analysed for research purposes; private or identifiable content is not collected.

A full participation policy and consent statement is available here.

Click here to complete the survey.