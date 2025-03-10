Global Recognition Award for ‘Visionary’ Owner of 12,500-Acre Organic Farm Estate

The owner of an internationally acclaimed organic farm estate has won a Global Recognition Award.

Lord Robert Newborough – driving force behind the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate near Corwen in Denbighshire – was selected for his “exceptional leadership and innovative contributions” to sustainable agriculture and food production.

A panel of judges, including Anthony Spon-Smith, Creative Director at Coco Republic, and news reporter Mae Cornes from ABS-CBN Corporation, praised his “visionary approach” and high standards, adding:

“Lord Newborough's commitment to quality has elevated the Rhug Estate brand to international prominence, with its products gracing the menus of prestigious establishments worldwide. “The Estate's organic farm has garnered industry-wide recognition while receiving a Royal Warrant confirming the exceptional environmental management standards and animal welfare practices implemented under his guidance. “His leadership in organic farming practices has created a model operation that balances respect for natural ecosystems with productive agriculture, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and commercial success complement each other.”

Lord Newborough’s commitment to diversification, food quality standards and ‘green’ practices were also highlighted:

“His comprehensive vision for sustainability extends beyond energy production to encompass all aspects of farm management. “Organic farming methods employed at the estate prioritise soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare without sacrificing productivity. These practices have earned the operation prestigious certifications and industry accolades, validating the efficacy of his approach.”

It is latest in long line of accolades for Lord Newborough, who in recent years picked up several prizes, including the Health and Beauty Entrepreneur Award at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards following the remarkable success of Rhug's organic Wild Beauty collection.

Accepting the Global Recognition Award, he said: