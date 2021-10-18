Global Investors to Discover Wales’ Fast Growing Energy Sector

Green Industries Wales, an independent collaboration and discovery forum in Wales, has announced a strategic partnership with GreenBackers Investment Capital. The link up will see Green Industries Wales printed magazine appearing in front of up to 450 global high net investors at the upcoming Investors Showcase and conference on the 9th November.

Tony Gale, Director at GreenBackers Investment Capital said:

Its a great pleasure to bringing Green Industries Wales to COP26 at our Investors Showcase and conference. Wales is fast becoming a growth hub for the variety of emerging Green Industries and the magazine will provide a fantastic inside viewpoint for our global investment community as to the opportunities that are scaling across Wales. We will be circulating the magazine to all attendees on the day but also sending a digital version to our online community.

Mark Powney, Founder, Green Industries Wales Said:

Both the UK and Welsh Government recognise that Wales has a clear opportunity to become a world-first green economy. We’ve all got a part to play in helping to shape this transformational sector and that starts with the media shining a light on all that we’ve got to offer developers and investors here in Wales. Thanks to GreenBackers we have the opportunity to position Wales’ emerging green sector in front of some of the most active global cleantech investors across the globe.

Greenbackers Investment Capitals Showcase event will take place in Glasgow during COP26 on 9 November at the Technology Innovation Centre and is set to showcase 26 of the most promising “Cleantech” emerging businesses in front of thousands of delegates at the COP26 United Nations Climate Summit.