Global Growth Target for HCC’s Export Experts

Many new and existing marketplaces now offer exciting global growth opportunities for Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef premium products, delegates to Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) annual conference heard.

The conference theme was “Succeeding in Global and Domestic Markets” and HCC Chair Cath Smith, summing up positive conference contributions from industry analysts said:

“The combined content from our speakers today indicates clearly that we can expect the marketplaces that we already serve to be keen to maintain and develop our partnerships alongside new territories that will be keen to discuss ways forward to trade with us.”

HCC had seen a year of achievement and strong delivery and was confident that there was more to come. HCC, Cath Smith said, had driven up brand awareness and impacts on shoppers, achieving nearly 24 million views during the UK campaign and increasing Brand Awareness by 26 per cent. Half the consumer audience had a higher regard for Welsh farmers after seeing HCC’s advertisements.

The Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef brands had built on their strong international reputation and broke through into new territories like Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the USA, while also knocking on the door of a number of exciting new first-time markets.

“95% of our exports have traditionally gone to EU countries and, despite the domestic political turbulence of recent years, I’m pleased to say our hard work is paying off and Europe remains our key- and still very enthusiastic- customer. “Industry leaders and Welsh Government officials have been making “Herculean” efforts in recent months to find pathways to an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable future for the Welsh agricultural Industry,” she said.

She added that the industry was weaving together a Welsh Way of delivery utilising the experience and the depth of knowledge of all the partners around the industry. This collaborative working from all parties in the food and farming sectors was inspirational and a tribute to the commitment and maturity of the participatory groups.

Cath Smith told Huw Irranca-Davies, Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, a keynote speaker at the event, that:

“I know that the work is not yet done but I do hope we can continue this fine collegiate work to enable us to move forward together.”

The organisation was moving at pace internally and HCC had released advertisements for a new Chief Executive Officer, which Cath Smith described as:

“a pivotal and special role for an influential leader who will excel in relationship-building, fostering strong connections with Welsh Government, farmers, processors, industry leaders and other partners across the agricultural sector, and the red meat supply chain.”

They will be charged with crafting a new vision for HCC; one that not only drives sustainable growth but also positions the organisation as a role model of excellence within the sector from 2026 and beyond.