Global Exposure for Cardiff and the Capital Region Investment Opportunities

Investment opportunities throughout South East Wales will soon be promoted to thousands of the world’s leading property development experts.

From March 10th to 12th representatives from Cardiff, The Capital Region and Swansea Bay City Region together with Welsh Government, will be joining forces and attending the MIPIM 2020 conference in France.

MIPIM is the world’s premier international property trade fair bringing together the most influential players from all international property sectors and, with over 6,000 investors attending, offers unrivalled access to sources of capital worldwide.

The 10 Local authorities that make up our region together with the Swansea Bay city region are all unequivocally committed to seeing all parts of south wales grow and are taking a collective approach to attending MIPIM this year.

The team also includes partners from 27 different companies who are attending for the numerous opportunities this event affords for raising the profile of their own projects, initiatives and professional services with a regional, national and international audience.

The event is still open to Welsh business who may benefit from this opportunity. Becoming a Cardiff partner at MIPIM will provide you with numerous opportunities, engage with senior decision makers, network with fellow delegates and raise the profile of your own projects and initiatives with a regional, national and international audience. Business interested in finding out more should contact [email protected]

Listen to the podcasts below to hear Cllr Andrew Morgan Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council and Chair of Regional Cabinet Cardiff Capital Region and Leader Of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas talk to Mark Powney, Business News Wales Managing Director about why they believe that it is essential the region attends MIPIM this year and what they hope to achieve.