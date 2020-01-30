Global Experts Join Forces to Transform Welsh Health and Wellbeing

Speakers from Amazon, INTEL and Pfizer are set to meet with Welsh innovators this March at an event which promises to reveal the near future technologies that will transform frontline health and social care in Wales and beyond.

‘Tomorrow’s Health 2020’, a major conference organised by Life Sciences Hub Wales, will see health and social care pioneers, industry experts and academia join forces to explore how collaborations in Wales will bring to life new revolutions in healthcare. Discussions will include explorations of how artificial intelligence and cloud computing will transform the care that we and future generations receive.

Amazon, Intel and Pfizer are just some of the global names that will join the event on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 March in Llandudno. They will be joined by Welsh life science experts who represent an industry that employs more than 11,000 people and is valued to be contributing over £2 billion a year to our economy.

Keynote speakers will include Head of Healthcare, UK and International Public Sector at Amazon Web Services, John Davies, and the Senior Technical Specialist at Intel, Costas Stylianou, who will reveal how digital innovation and artificial intelligence are revolutionising health and social care services.

The event will also provide delegates with a great opportunity to hear from the managing directors of two of the world’s leading healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies – Ben Osborn of Pfizer (UK), and Richard Erwin from Roche (UK).

As people continue to live longer than ever before, the subject of ‘healthy ageing’, which looks at how people can maintain a high quality of life as they grow older, will be another key topic to go under the microscope.

Speaking ahead of Tomorrow’s Health 2020, Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, said:

“Technology plays a vital and exciting role in our long-term collaborative vision for health and social care in Wales, A Healthier Wales. It is increasingly important that together we unlock new ways of delivering health and social care to meet the growing demand. “Wales is already home to a thriving life sciences sector and this conference is a great opportunity to hear about developments in healthcare technology and innovation. It is equally important that as part of this conference new partnerships are developed, that are economically successful and delivering sustainable health and care benefits to the people of Wales.”

With an exciting line up of speakers, interactive sessions, workshops and exhibitors, those attending will have the opportunity to meet people working within the sector to hear first-hand about the everyday problems they face that require innovative solutions. They’ll also be able to get advice on how to bring their innovations and ideas to life with sessions on securing funding and engaging with NHS Wales.

The aim is to encourage partnerships between industry and academia to bring economic growth, sustainable employment and health benefits to the nation.

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO at Life Sciences Hub Wales:

“We have a strong life sciences industry in Wales and the sector presents a unique opportunity for significant growth across our economy. The number of companies in Wales is already a fifth higher than the UK average per capita, and we are recognised worldwide for successes in fields ranging from digital advancements and medical technology to regenerative medicine and neuroscience. “As well as bringing economic benefits, collaborations throughout the sector are also making a real difference to the health and wellbeing of people in Wales. However, there’s still so much more that can be achieved. “Tomorrow’s Health 2020 will provide the platform to bring together health, social care, academia and industry, in the spirit of collaboration, to accelerate Welsh healthcare advancements and drive forward a better future healthcare for Wales and beyond.”

Tickets to the inaugural event are complimentary with limited spaces available. To register your place or for more information about the conference, speakers and programme announcements, visit: tomorrowshealth.wales