Global Chefs Gather in Wales as Country Hosts First UK Worldchefs Congress

Wales is taking centre stage on the global culinary map as it hosts the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 – the first time in its 98-year history that the event has been held anywhere in the UK.

Taking place at the ICC Wales in Newport over four days between May 16 and 19, the biennial event brings together 1,000 chefs, food innovators and hospitality professionals from 110 countries.

Delivered in partnership with the Culinary Association of Wales, the event provides a major platform to showcase Wales' talented chefs, high quality food and drink and rich culinary heritage to an international audience.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, President of the Culinary Association of Wales, said:

“The Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 promises a truly tremendous programme, bringing together some of the most influential chefs and thought leaders from around the world. From world-class speakers and demonstrations to the excitement of the Global Chefs Challenge Finals, it will be an unforgettable few days. “Wales hosting the event has been a long-held ambition for myself and the Culinary Association of Wales, and it's fantastic to see the years of hard work finally come to fruition. We really hope that the event can leave a strong legacy for Welsh chefs, and the industry more generally, to build on in the future, and show the world why our food and drink industry belongs on a global stage.”

The theme for this year's event is ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate', which reflects the journey of Welsh food from farm to fork – connecting land, people and produce, and highlighting Wales' commitment to sustainable food production.

Wales' food identity is deeply rooted in its landscape, with a wealth of premium produce gaining increasing international recognition. From protected Geographical Indication products such as Welsh Lamb and Traditional Welsh Caerphilly, through to its award-winning wines and unique gins, Wales has a compelling story to tell.

The Congress will feature an internationally-flavoured programme of keynote speakers, demonstrations, workshops and networking opportunities, featuring internationally renowned chefs and industry leaders including Marco Pierre White, Sian Wyn Owen and Tom Phillips. Sessions will explore key global challenges such as sustainability, climate-conscious menus and the future of food.

Alongside the main programme, an international expo will showcase cutting-edge products, ingredients and technologies, offering producers valuable opportunities to connect with global buyers and industry leaders.

A dedicated Young Chefs programme will also support the next generation of culinary talent, offering mentoring, masterclasses and opportunities to connect with global leaders in the industry.

A key highlight will be the Global Chefs Challenge Finals — one of the most anticipated competitions in the international culinary calendar. The finals span four categories: Global Chef, Pastry, Vegan and Young Chef. Wales will be strongly represented, with four Welsh chefs competing in the finals, demonstrating the depth of talent within the nation's culinary scene.

Arwyn Watkins added:

“Having four Welsh chefs competing in the finals is a fantastic achievement and a real source of national pride. It underlines the strength of our culinary talent and proves that our hospitality sector can compete on an international stage. My hope is that the event can help inspire the next generation of culinary talent take our food scene forward and keep innovating and showing what Wales has to offer.”

The event also offers significant opportunities for Welsh producers to connect with international buyers and influencers, at a time when demand for authentic, sustainable and high-quality food continues to grow. With the value of Welsh food and drink exports increasing by 47% since 2019, Wales is well placed to build on this momentum and further strengthen its international reputation.

A number of Welsh producers will be showcasing their products as part of the international expo, including The Rogue Welsh Cake Company.

Founder Joe Granville said:

“Being part of the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 is a huge moment for us and we're delighted to be taking part. As a Newport-based producer, it's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our Welsh cakes to a truly global audience and highlight the quality of Welsh ingredients. Everything we make is handmade using the finest ingredients, and we're proud to represent a modern take on a much-loved Welsh tradition on an international stage.”

For more information on Welsh food and drink, visit gov.wales/foodanddrinkwales.