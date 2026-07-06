Global Beauty Brand Charlotte Tilbury Arrives in Swansea

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has launched at Boots in Swansea's Quadrant Shopping Centre.

The Swansea store has been selected as one of 31 large-format Boots stores (out of 180) across the UK to introduce the premium beauty brand as part of a nationwide rollout.

Claire Holland, Manager of Boots Swansea, said:

“We're thrilled to welcome Charlotte Tilbury to Boots Swansea. The brand has an incredibly loyal following, and we're excited to bring its iconic products, expert beauty advice and innovative makeup and skincare ranges to our customers. We've seen strong demand for Charlotte Tilbury in Swansea, and we're looking forward to helping even more shoppers discover what makes the brand so popular.”

Adam Gibbons, Property Director at Centurion, owners of the Quadrant Shopping Centre, said: