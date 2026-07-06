Global Beauty Brand Charlotte Tilbury Arrives in Swansea

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has launched at Boots in Swansea's Quadrant Shopping Centre.
The Swansea store has been selected as one of 31 large-format Boots stores (out of 180) across the UK to introduce the premium beauty brand as part of a nationwide rollout.
Claire Holland, Manager of Boots Swansea, said:
“We're thrilled to welcome Charlotte Tilbury to Boots Swansea. The brand has an incredibly loyal following, and we're excited to bring its iconic products, expert beauty advice and innovative makeup and skincare ranges to our customers. We've seen strong demand for Charlotte Tilbury in Swansea, and we're looking forward to helping even more shoppers discover what makes the brand so popular.”
Adam Gibbons, Property Director at Centurion, owners of the Quadrant Shopping Centre, said:
“Welcoming Charlotte Tilbury to Boots is another significant milestone for the Quadrant and fantastic news for shoppers across Swansea and beyond. Securing one of the UK's limited rollout locations reflects the strength of the centre and the confidence leading retailers continue to have in Swansea. We're committed to enhancing the shopping experience by attracting sought-after brands that encourage more people to visit and enjoy everything the city centre has to offer.”