Glamorgan Cricket’s Live Stream Receives Almost 600k Views

Glamorgan Cricket’s live stream drew in 587,880 views during the 2020 season.

With no spectators allowed in the ground this season due to Covid-19, the club invested heavily to upgrade its live stream for members and supporters and provide them with the best possible live stream experience.

The club teamed up with local streaming provider Camsat, to add three manned cameras, three static cameras and score overlays to its production, which already linked in with BBC Wales commentary.

Over the course of four Vitality Blast matches and two Bob Willis Trophy games, more than 587,000 people tuned in to the live stream, which peaked at over 21,000 concurrent viewers during Glamorgan’s Vitality Blast match against local rival Somerset.

The stream also received just under one million playbacks and nearly 4 million impressions throughout the season.

Head of commercial, Huw Warren, said:

“We’ve been absolutely thrilled by the success of the live stream, which we believe was one of the best on the county circuit. “It was always part of our wider digital strategy to upgrade our live stream this season, however, due to the generosity of our members, who chose to donate their membership fees in vast numbers, we were able to invest in a high quality live stream as a thank you to them when it became clear cricket would be played behind closed doors. “Our viewing figures show there is a real passion for Glamorgan and domestic cricket and we are keen to continue bringing our members and supporters the best live streaming experience we can. “We are working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board to build our live stream strategy across four-day and T20 cricket next year but there is always a fine balance between driving attendances and digital consumption.

The upgraded live stream also provided new commercial opportunities for the club, as three of the four Vitality Blast matches were sponsored by partners with the fourth match dedicated to Glamorgan’s members and supporters.

“Through the enhancements we’ve made this year we’ve also been able to engage further with our sponsors, as well as members, and created added value through brand recognition and exposure using our manned cameras and digital assets. “We are always looking at ways we can bring extra revenue to the club and are keen to explore all commercial opportunities relating to the live stream with new or existing partners.”

For sponsorship opportunities around the live stream, please email: [email protected]