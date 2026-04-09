Glamorgan Cricket Announces Partnership with Ogi as Front‑of‑Shirt Sponsor for 2026 Metro Bank One Day Cup

Glamorgan Cricket has announced a partnership with Wales-based full-service telecoms company Ogi, who will become the front‑of‑shirt sponsor for the Club’s Men’s and Women’s teams in the 2026 Metro Bank One Day Cup.

The agreement forms part of a new two‑year partnership that strengthens Ogi’s support across the Club.

As part of the partnership, Ogi will be an Official Partner of Glamorgan Cricket and Official Internet Provider of Sophia Gardens, supporting both matchday cricket and the venue’s year‑round conference and events operations. Then in 2027, when Ogi will become the Presenting Partner of Glamorgan’s live stream coverage for both the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Ogi delivers resilient, low‑carbon internet services to homes and businesses across South Wales. Their growing presence in Welsh sport – including partnerships with Cardiff City FC, Principality Stadium, and Cardiff Rugby – reflects their commitment to supporting local people, grassroots and the wider Welsh sporting ecosystem.

Ed Rice, Commercial Director at Glamorgan Cricket, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Ogi as the front‑of‑shirt partner for our new Metro Bank One Day Cup kit this season. “Their support across Sophia Gardens, from matchday connectivity to the wider conference and events business, will have a meaningful impact and we’re excited for all visitors to have improved connectivity when they visit the venue.”

Gareth Williams, Head of B2B and Wholesale Sales at Ogi, added: