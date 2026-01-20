Glamorgan County Cricket Club Appoints New Club Captain

Glamorgan County Cricket Club has announced that Kiran Carlson has been appointed Club Captain ahead of the 2026 season.

A product of the Glamorgan Pathway, Carlson becomes one of the youngest Captains in the Club’s history, having already amassed significant experience across all formats at Sophia Gardens. Since making his first-team debut in 2016, the Welsh-born batting all-rounder has grown into a key figure within the squad, combining consistent performances with strong leadership qualities.

Carlson has captained Glamorgan at age-group and senior level previously, taking on leadership responsibilities within the dressing room. His appointment reflects both his standing within the squad and the Club’s confidence in his vision and understanding of what it means to represent Glamorgan.

Since making his first-team debut in 2016, Kiran has grown alongside the Club, experiencing the highs and challenges of county cricket while steadily establishing himself as a leader within the dressing room. His leadership has already delivered success, having captained Glamorgan to One-Day Cup victories in both 2021 and 2024. Kiran also played a pivotal role in Glamorgan’s landmark promotion back to Division One in 2025.

Kiran said:

“I’m extremely honoured and privileged to be named as Captain of my hometown Club; somewhere I’ve supported and been a part of for a long time. “I’ve grown up around some amazing Captains and to be a Welsh boy captaining Glamorgan is a real honour. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with people like Matt Maynard and the late Hugh Morris, both of whom are heroes of mine and people I look up to a lot. “I’m really excited for what the future holds for Glamorgan. We’re all thrilled to represent Wales and doing the nation proud in a big season for the Club.”

Director of Cricket Mark Wallace said: