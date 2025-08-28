Glamorgan CCC Announces Departure of Club Captain After 2025 Season

Glamorgan County Cricket Club can confirm that Club Captain Sam Northeast will be leaving Sophia Gardens at the end of the 2025 season.

After four groundbreaking years in South Wales, Sam is set to return home to rejoin boyhood Club, Kent on completion of our Rothesay County Championship campaign. Sam is placing full focus on captaining Glamorgan for our three remaining 2025 matches.

Glamorgan County Cricket Club will celebrate his influence and achievements at the end of the season, including a record score at Lord’s, the Club’s 2024 One-Day Cup win and scoring a Club record 410* against Leicestershire in 2022.

Speaking on the news, Sam said:

“After four great years, I’ve decided to return to Kent to be closer to my family.

“It was a tough decision. One I took a long time to make. We’ve just had another baby, and I knew I wouldn’t be able to give my all to Glamorgan next year. I’d constantly be back on the road, which wouldn’t be fair on my family, the Club and myself to a certain degree. I’m the type of player who wants to be able to give my all to the Club I’m with, and I wasn’t sure I’d be able to do that for Glamorgan with a young family.

“It’s a huge privilege and an honour to Captain a Club of Glamorgan’s stature. As such, I’m not looking too far into the future right now as we try and achieve promotion.

“My priority is not to take the focus away during a big month for my team. I want to make sure that we all perform to our best over the next four weeks and attack the last three games. We’re going to try and chase down Leicestershire, and for that to be possible we know that we have to finish strong. Hopefully we can achieve something spectacular.

“I’ll naturally reflect further on everything at the end of the season. But it goes without saying that I’ve absolutely loved my time here. It’s a family and a progressive Club that’s really moving forward.

“I found my passion for playing cricket again here. I’ve had four great years at Sophia Gardens and I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to achieve, both personally and with my teammates.

“I’ve loved being able to share big moments with the senior guys as we made big steps together. Over my time I’ve also seen new talent breaking through and can see what the future looks like for the Club. Richard Dawson is an excellent long-term appointment who’s been fantastic this year, too.

“I’m really going to miss coming in here every day as the camaraderie in this group has been exceptional. While it’ll be sad to leave some great people behind, I’d like to sit in the changing room at the end with the guys and hopefully celebrate with a few beers. After that I can probably think about the future and moving back home to Kent.

“To the fans I’d like to say thanks to everyone who made my time here so special. I didn’t realise how special a Club it was until I came here. Spending time in the city, I’ve always had a warm welcome. It’s going to be sad when I reach my last day in Cardiff, but we’ve still got a little time before then to hopefully finish on a high.”