Gigabit Broadband Expansion to Boost Connectivity in Ceredigion and Powys

Ceredigion and Powys are set to benefit significantly from the UK Government’s Project Gigabit, with a new framework agreement signed between Building Digital UK (BDUK) and Openreach.

This agreement, valued at up to £800 million, aims to deliver gigabit-capable broadband to some of the most remote and hard-to-reach areas across the UK, including over 42,000 premises in North West, Mid, and South East Wales.

The rollout is set to address long-standing digital inequalities and provide faster, more reliable internet services to residents and businesses in Ceredigion and Powys.

The rollout in Ceredigion and Powys is part of a concerted effort by Growing Mid Wales, a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. It aims to drive regional economic development through improved connectivity, infrastructure, and innovation.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“This is a game-changer for our region. The rollout of gigabit-capable broadband will open up new opportunities for our communities, enabling them to thrive in the digital age. It’s a vital investment that will drive innovation and support economic growth across Mid Wales. We will, as Local Authorities, continue to work with the Government to address remaining coverage gaps in Mid Wales.”

The first phase of the rollout includes essential preparatory work such as trench digging, duct laying, and fibre installation. The initial connections in Ceredigion and Powys are expected to go live in 2025. This initiative will allow residents to stream high-definition content, participate in video conferencing, and access online services with greater ease. For businesses, especially those in agriculture, tourism, and the creative industries, improved broadband will create new opportunities for growth and market expansion.

Residents are encouraged to explore current and future broadband connection plans, as over 50% of premises in both counties already have access to ultrafast fibre services. Additional funding opportunities through voucher-funded schemes are also available. To check availability, residents can use the postcode checker available here: Fibre Checker (openreach.com)

Growing Mid Wales said it would continue to work closely with Openreach, BDUK, and local stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of this project, with updates and detailed maps of covered areas to be provided in due course.