Giant Oasis Tribute to Debut at St David’s Cardiff

A one-of-a-kind tribute to Oasis will be unveiled at St David’s Cardiff this month to mark the band’s long-awaited reunion tour.

Paying homage to Oasis kick-starting their iconic tour in Cardiff on July 4, the city shopping destination has commissioned a giant monochrome portrait of the Gallagher brothers – made entirely of bucket hats.

Towering 13 feet – almost the height of a double-decker bus – and stretching almost 20 feet wide, the artwork has been intricately constructed using thousands of bucket hats depicting Noel and Liam.

The black and white bucket hat masterpiece will be located on what will be renamed ‘The Wonder Wall’ at St David’s, on the upper level of the centre’s Eastside dining quarter.

Four days in the making and created by Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn, The Wonder Wall portrait will be unveiled on Saturday June 28 for fans to visit ahead of the tour’s opening weekend. To mark the unveiling, St David’s will host an all-day pre-gig party featuring a play-to-win ‘Supersonic Spinner’ with Gallagher-grade giveaways all set to Britpop anthems.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said: