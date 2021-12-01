Get Investment Ready – Applications for Wales’ Innovate UK EDGE Pitchfest Closes Today

Innovate UK EDGE have launched the second round of Pitchfest – a highly sought after and comprehensive national offering brought to you by Innovate UK EDGE at the UK's innovation agency.

What is Innovate UK EDGE Pitchfest?

Pitchfest offers up to 15 innovative small to medium sized businesses in Wales the opportunity to become investment ready, hone their pitching skills and help raise future funds, with bespoke innovation and growth specialist support every step of the way.

Pitchfest can help businesses understand how to find investors in Wales and across the UK. The free offering provides in-depth virtual pitch training to enhance their investment proposition and pitch deck, with experience to test their pitch in front of investors for no-risk constructive feedback.

What does the offering entail?

The offering consists of; a one hour meet 1-2-1 with your innovation & growth specialist, a two-hour group ‘Get to Know You’ meeting, two full training days with pitch trainer, Ian Tracey and an investor session which will give businesses the opportunity to test their finely tuned pitch

Who should apply?

Innovate UK EDGE are looking for 15 high-growth, innovative small to medium sized businesses in Wales, interested in internationalisation and seeking to raise a minimum of £500kof investment (over the next 24 months). Suitable for angel investors/venture capital finance, with £100k+ in economic activity.

Applications are being accepted online via this link: Pitchfest: Investment Readiness | Innovate UK EDGE (ukri.org)