Geovation Opens in Wales

Through the award-winning tech hub Tramshed Tech, start-ups in Wales can now receive specialist support from Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s successful initiative that propels innovative start-ups, using location and property data, to the next level.

The exciting new partnership will see Welsh start-ups, receive a host of benefits, including access to: Ordnance Survey’s and HM Land Registry data; expert business advice and mentorship; and tech surgeries given by Geovation’s in-house developer team and access to free desk space in London and One of the companies based at Tramshed Tech, to have already benefitted from Geovation’s help, is Urban Intelligence, who have built a new digital platform, that allows companies and property developers to unlock the UK’s complex planning regulations via new digital access tools.

CEO of Urban Intelligence, Daniel Mohamed, said:

“We have seen first-hand how powerful these resources can prove for start-ups like ours – it’s great to see Geovation now providing this service in Wales at the Tramshed”.

Tramshed Tech CEO Louise Harris commented:

“This provision of world-leading tech expertise from Geovation aligns perfectly with our continuing growth plans at Tramshed Tech, where we are constantly looking to provide the Welsh tech and digital community with cutting-edge expertise to grow their businesses. We are delighted to be able to announce this new partnership today and to be able to expand the activity across Wales”.

Geovation has more than 800 members who are using location and property data in their business, and Welsh start-ups will be encouraged to join its Accelerator Programme, which, since launching in 2015, has helped 125 start-ups across Great Britain introduce innovative digital products and services to their respective markets. These start-ups have raised more than £86M in third-party funding and created 566 new jobs.

Head of Geovation, Carly Morris, said: