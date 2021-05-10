Genomics Showcase – Celebrating Genomics Advancement

Friday 14 May 2021 will mark the first-ever Genomics Showcase, a free event hosted by Wales Gene Park on behalf of Genomics Partnership Wales as part of the delivery of the Genomics for Precision Medicine Strategy.

Since its establishment in 2018, Genomics Partnership Wales has served as a partnership between clinical services, academia, industry, patients and the public, to deliver the benefits of genomics for precision medicine in Wales in line with Welsh Government’s Genomics for Precision Medicine Strategy.

The interactive showcase will explore the exciting field of genomics and its potential to improve health and wellbeing for the population of Wales.

There will be a range of fascinating talks from genomics experts, an exhibition hall with a variety of engaging stands, representing a number of organisations and industry leaders working in the field of genomics in Wales, and more importantly an exciting opportunity for patients and the public to join in and have their say.

The aim of the event is to increase general awareness of genomics in Wales and to celebrate many successes, through key presentations from experts, master-class sessions on a range of subjects and other interactive displays and activities.

Len Richards, Senior Responsible Officer for Genomics Partnership Wales said, “COVID-19 has placed a sharper focus on the potential held by genomics to improve the health and wellbeing for Wales, not least the central role Pathogens Genomics Unit has played to facilitate our understanding of the pandemic. I’m extremely proud to lead a Partnership that exemplifies true collaboration across patient and public communities, the NHS, mental health services, industry and academia.

“In Wales, progress is accelerating across rare disease, cancer and pharmacogenetics services as well as pathogen genomics and we are witnessing how this is increasingly transforming patient care. I am enthused by the progress made since the launch of our strategy and confident that greater transformation will be seen over the years to come.”

Amongst the many successes achieved, Wales has also been a pioneer in the area of Precision medicine as the first nation to offer rapid diagnostic testing for critically ill babies through the Wales Infants’ and Children’s Genome Service (WINGS). Wales is also the first UK nation to offer DPYD screening to patients undergoing chemotherapy. Both flagship services are delivered by the All Wales Medical Genomics Service.

Public Health Wales’ Pathogen Genomics Unit (PenGU), notably contributed to the efforts of the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing to determine the spread and mutation of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

Dr. Andrew Fry, Director for Wales Gene Park said, “The Genomics Showcase is an exciting opportunity for the Genomics Community in Wales to share their work on a public stage. We are looking forward to hosting the event virtually this year, enabling more people to join for all or parts of the day, and to share the event with friends and colleagues.

“Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have collectively delivered on Welsh Government’s commitment to create a sustainable, internationally competitive environment for genetics and genomics to improve health and healthcare provision for the people of Wales”.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about;

Ongoing research Wales Gene Park is supporting as part of the “Spotlight on Genomics.”

New clinical services delivered by All Wales Medical Genomics Service

How Public Health Wales’ Pathogen Genomics Unit is supporting world leading SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing

Careers in genomics – could this be right for you?

Patient and public involvement in genomics – and an opportunity to shape the genomics work in Wales

A talk on “The History of Genetic Testing” by Sian Morgan – All Wales Medical Genomics Service Head of Laboratory

A talk titled “Genomics in 2050: what might the future hold?” by Andrew Fry – Director, Wales Gene Park

There will be two sections to the event: one targeted towards healthcare professionals and the other with for the general public. Both will take the format of a virtual exhibition hall.