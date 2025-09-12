Genesis Biosciences Partners with Unilever on Next-Generation Cleaning Products

Biotechnology company Genesis Biosciences has partnered with Unilever to develop innovative probiotic cleaning technology to transform cleaning at home.

Cardiff-based Genesis Biosciences has been working with global consumer product manufacturer Unilever to help transform the industry through groundbreaking product and technological innovation as part of its Partner with Purpose programme.

The partnership has already seen the firm secure the Unilever Clean Future Partner Award, recognising it as one of Europe’s leading and most innovative microbial developers, and Genesis’ technology will appear in some of Unilever’s biggest consumer brands around the world.

Unilever recently launched the Cif Infinite Clean All-in-One Cleaner Spray, a next-generation surface cleaner that features Genesis Biosciences’ probiotics within its formulation. The spray is designed to deliver long-lasting cleanliness on surfaces around the home, making use of beneficial bacteria to support ongoing surface hygiene for up to 72 hours.

The launch of the spray follows other global collaborations between Unilever and Genesis Biosciences, using the company’s technology to deliver cleaning powered by nature’s smart bacteria. These collaborations have included the Wipol Bioshield and Sunlight brand Floor Cleaners in Indonesia, the Vim UltraPro Floor Cleaners in India and the Handy Andy Professional Multi-Surface and Floor Cleaner for the professional cleaning industry in South Africa.

Dr Emma Saunders, General Manager of Genesis Biosciences, said:

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in the use of microbial technologies in mainstream cleaning products. Probiotic cleaning isn’t just a trend; it’s a science-backed approach that offers extended action beyond the initial application. “Following the success of our previous probiotic launches around the world, we’re proud to see our strains being utilised in this new product, harnessing the power of beneficial bacteria. We are continuing to research, develop and test formulations for future products as part of our strategic partnership with Unilever to transform home cleaning in a safe and environmentally responsible way.”

Eduardo Campanella, President of Unilever Home Care, said: