Genesis Biosciences ‘Cleans up’ at Cardiff Business Awards

Genesis Biosciences is celebrating after triumphing at this year’s Cardiff Business Awards, winning two award categories as well as the coveted Cardiff Business of the Year.

The company, which ferments Bacillus bacteria, creates natural microbial and antimicrobial products for a range of industries, secured Green Business of the Year, Technology Business of the Year alongside the Cardiff Business of the Year award.

Genesis has been at the forefront of the fight against the spread of coronavirus supplying tonnes of its natural anti-microbial sanitisers across the UK and much of Europe since the beginning of pandemic.

Replacing the need for traditional harsh chemicals, Genesis’ microbial products comprise of beneficial probiotic bacterial strains that provide long term cleaning power whilst encouraging a balanced surface microbiome, which is often stripped by harsh chemical cleaners.

Conrad Mielcuszny, CEO at Genesis Biosciences said:

“We are delighted to have won three awards at this year’s Cardiff Business Awards, particularly the Cardiff Business of the Year title. It is great to have our continued innovation and environmental approach recognised, as well as our commitment to growth. “This recognition is well deserved by our dedicated team in Cardiff who have worked so diligently throughout the Covid pandemic and we are really pleased to receive the honour.”

Genesis Biosciences was presented with its awards at a glittering ceremony hosted at Cardiff City Hall by Jamie Owen.

Cardiff Business Awards co-founder, Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management said:

“To see everyone come together for a night of celebration after what has been the most challenging couple of years, was amazing. We have such an array of fantastic businesses in the city and I congratulate all of them on their achievements”.

The Cardiff Business Awards co-founded and organised by Grapevine Event Management were supported by headline sponsor Cardiff Council. The event was also sponsored and supported by; Cardiff Metropolitan University, Delio, Cardiff and Vale College, EY Breakthrough Incentives, Development Bank of Wales, Starling Bank, Euroclad, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Meet in Cardiff, Stills, Lexon Group, Cleartech Live and media partner Business News Wales.