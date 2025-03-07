Gender-Responsive Budgeting ‘An Opportunity to Address Systemic Gender Disparities’

Gender-responsive budgeting (GRB) should be seen by policymakers and governments as a key tool for driving inclusive growth and systemic change.

In new research, Gender-responsive budgeting: unlocking the potential, global accountancy body ACCA draws on the experience of professional accountants and leaders across Eastern Europe, Eurasia and the Middle East.

Co-author of the report, Joe Fitzsimons, senior manager, Policy and insights, ACCA, said:

“This report offers critical insights into the strategies and tools that facilitate the effective adoption of GRB across government agencies and state-owned organisations. “Accountants have a vital role in the application of GRB using their skills and knowledge of data analysis, budgetary techniques and policy advocacy. They can also monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of GRB implementation. Governments are increasingly turning to GRB as they pursue more equitable and just societies.”

The report recommends policy makers adopt the following to move towards implementing GRB:

Build institutional capacity and awareness

Strengthen data collection and analysis

Learn from best practice and benchmark against peers

Establish inter-ministerial collaboration and partnerships

Champion gender-balanced leadership and decision-making.

Speaking ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) on 8th March, Jessica Bingham, Global Sustainability Lead – Strategy, ACCA, co-author of the report said: