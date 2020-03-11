Gender Pay Gap Among Self-Employed Higher than Among Employed

A survey has found that the gender pay gap among self-employed people is significantly higher than among employees.

The research by IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) found a 43 per cent gender pay gap among the self-employed, compared to 17 per cent among employees.

Unlike employees, the self-employed gender pay gap is not driven by employers undervaluing women. Instead, it is likely to be driven by self-employed women undervaluing themselves and charging a lower day rate. Self-employed women were much more likely than their male counterparts to say they would benefit from training on setting and raising their rates (41% compared to 34%).

The gender pay disparity has knock-on effects for the financial wellbeing of self-employed women. Half (49%) of them say they worry most or all of the time about their financial circumstances, compared to two out of five men (37%). Likely because of this, two out of three (65%) self-employed women say they will never have the things they want in life, compared to half (50%) of men.

These difficulties extend to financial products too. Whereas over half (54%) of self-employed men who applied for mortgages succeeded in getting them, the figure was only 46 per cent for self-employed women. More self-employed women (76%) are also worried about saving for later life than men (63%).

Inna Yordanova, Senior Researcher at IPSE (the Association of Independent Freelancers and the Self-Employed), said: