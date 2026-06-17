Gender Equality in Wales ‘Has Reached a Standstill’

Gender equality in Wales has reached a standstill, with women – especially those from marginalised communities – bearing the brunt of rising costs, deepening inequality and violence, a new report warns.

The 2026 edition of the State of the Nation report, published by Women’s Equality Network (WEN) Wales, says that despite years of commitments and initiatives, the daily lives of women across Wales have seen only limited improvements since the first edition of the report was published in 2018.

The gender pay gap has widened to 9.7%, women remain more than three times as likely than men to be economically inactive due to caring responsibilities, and single parent households – mostly headed by women – now face a poverty rate of 45%.

WEN Wales CEO Anna Brown said:

“Wales stands at a critical moment. Without a fundamental shift in ambition and resources, we risk locking in inequality for yet another generation of women. The new Welsh Government must act decisively to make Wales a world leader on gender equality.”

Key findings from the report include:

The gender pay gap in Wales increased to 9.7%, with significant local disparities (e.g., 26% in Flintshire).

increased to 9.7%, with significant local disparities (e.g., 26% in Flintshire). Women’s economic activity and employment rates have declined, with disabled and ethnic minority women facing even greater barriers.

have declined, with disabled and ethnic minority women facing even greater barriers. Representation in leadership remains fragile: Women now make up 46% of Senedd members, but as this relies on voluntary party initiatives it varies greatly across parties. In local government, the situation is worse – only 23% of council leaders are women.

Women now make up 46% of Senedd members, but as this relies on voluntary party initiatives it varies greatly across parties. In local government, the situation is worse – only 23% of council leaders are women. Gender-based violence is at crisis levels: Over 80% of sexual assault cases and nearly three-quarters of domestic abuse-related offences are committed against women. For the first time, more new refuge referrals were refused than admitted.

Over 80% of sexual assault cases and nearly three-quarters of domestic abuse-related offences are committed against women. For the first time, more new refuge referrals were refused than admitted. Poverty is rising: Single parent households, more likely to be headed by women, saw poverty rates jump from 39% to 45%. Women make up almost 60% of Universal Credit claimants.

To tackle inequality, the report calls on the new Welsh Government, public bodies, employers, and civil society to commit the resources needed to match the scale of the challenge.

The organisation is calling for action on:

Affordable childcare

With the welcome expansion of childcare on the horizon, it is critical that new provision is designed in a way that more effectively supports families on the lowest incomes, it says.

Women’s unequal position in the labour market

Green skills programmes must address barriers and ensure women can benefit from new job opportunities on equal terms.

With long-term sickness on the rise as a reason for women’s economic inactivity, the implementation of the Women’s Health Plan must progress at pace and with adequate resources at every stage.

Violence against women

Tackling the root causes of violence against women means tackling gender inequality and discrimination more broadly.

Survivors must be able to access support through a sustainably resourced specialist sector.

Representation in leadership

For politics to reflect the population of Wales fairly, the recommendations of the Family-Friendly and Inclusive Parliament Review must be implemented.

At a time of complex economic challenges, investing in measures to tackle inequality would provide a boost by increasing workforce participation, raising household incomes, and driving a stronger and fairer economy – advantaging everyone in Wales and setting our children up for a better future in a healthier, safer, more prosperous country, WEN said. But without urgent action and a shift in resources, these gains won’t be realised and women will continue to bear the brunt of the cost of living crisis while inequality deepens, it added.