Geldards Law Firm Announce Trio of Partner Promotions

As part of its annual promotion round, leading Cardiff law firm Geldards has announced a raft of promotions including three new partners across different disciplines.
The new partner promotions recognise contribution to the ongoing success and growth of the firm and came into effect from 1st January, bringing total number of partners at the firm to 62.
Senior Associates promoted to Partner include:
Clare Hardy – Public Sector
Laura Alliss – Probate Litigation
Kevin McManamon, Education
In the Public Sector team Clare Hardy has been promoted to Partner, where she will continue to advise on a range of public law matters including procurement & subsidy control, governance, constitutional issues and public procurement.
The firm’s award winning Private Client department has promoted Laura Alliss to Partner specialising in disputed wills, trusts and probate in the Probates and Estates team.
Whilst Geldards’ highly-regarded Education team has been bolstered with the promotion of Kevin McManamon to Partner with a particular focus on Mental Capacity Law.
Five Associates have been promoted to Senior Associate:
- Gosia Evans – Dispute Resolution
- Josie Bradford – Commercial Property
- Kate Keenan – Family
- Lewis Adamson – Dispute Resolution
- Llinos Davies – Property Dispute Resolution
And six Solicitors have been Promoted to Associate:
- Alex Wood – Family
- Catrin Green – Commercial Property
- Douglas Hamer – Education
- Esther Trevelyan – Private Client
- Gweni Reeves – Family
- Stewart Knights – Corporate
Jeff Pearson, Chief Executive at Geldards, commented:
“This year has seen our colleagues rise to the challenge of providing outstanding commitment to clients, whilst driving forward the ambitions of the firm. I am delighted to congratulate all newly promoted colleagues, and I applaud our talented new partners who have proved themselves extremely worthy of promotion by going over and above for their clients, thus helping to cement Geldards’ reputation as a driving force in the legal sector.”