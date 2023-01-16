Geldards Law Firm Announce Trio of Partner Promotions

As part of its annual promotion round, leading Cardiff law firm Geldards has announced a raft of promotions including three new partners across different disciplines.

The new partner promotions recognise contribution to the ongoing success and growth of the firm and came into effect from 1st January, bringing total number of partners at the firm to 62.

Senior Associates promoted to Partner include:

Clare Hardy – Public Sector

Laura Alliss – Probate Litigation

Kevin McManamon, Education

In the Public Sector team Clare Hardy has been promoted to Partner, where she will continue to advise on a range of public law matters including procurement & subsidy control, governance, constitutional issues and public procurement.

The firm’s award winning Private Client department has promoted Laura Alliss to Partner specialising in disputed wills, trusts and probate in the Probates and Estates team.

Whilst Geldards’ highly-regarded Education team has been bolstered with the promotion of Kevin McManamon to Partner with a particular focus on Mental Capacity Law.

Five Associates have been promoted to Senior Associate:

Gosia Evans – Dispute Resolution

Josie Bradford – Commercial Property

Kate Keenan – Family

Lewis Adamson – Dispute Resolution

Llinos Davies – Property Dispute Resolution

And six Solicitors have been Promoted to Associate:

Alex Wood – Family

Catrin Green – Commercial Property

Douglas Hamer – Education

Esther Trevelyan – Private Client

Gweni Reeves – Family

Stewart Knights – Corporate

Jeff Pearson, Chief Executive at Geldards, commented: