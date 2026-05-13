Geldards Announces New Head of Charities and Third Sector

Law firm Geldards has appointed Catherine Nightingale as Head of the Charities and Third Sector team.

The team advises charities and third sector organisations on governance as well as commercial matters. It is the only top ranked Tier 1 Legal 500 Charities and Not for Profit team in Wales.

Catherine previously spent the early part of her career at Geldards in the commercial property team, where she developed a specialism in advising charities undertaking property and funding matters. She then moved to the Charity team, advising large and small charities across a range of sectors.

The firm said that Catherine brings with her valuable insights from her most recent role as Head of Governance at Royal Voluntary Service, one of the sector’s largest volunteering charities. She spent 12 years at the organisation, ensuring the smooth operation of day-to-day governance, Trustee, and regulatory matters.

As a previous charity Trustee for both Arts Active Trust, an arts and music charity, and faith-based charity, Llandaff Diocesan Board of Finance, Catherine has an expert understanding of the issues facing charities and plays an active role in supporting the third sector.

Jeff Pearson, Geldards CEO, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Catherine as the Head of Charities and Third Sector team, her reputation in the charity sector in Wales is impeccable. Our Charities team enjoys an enviable standing across a broad spectrum of commercial, regulatory, transactional and litigation matters and we work for over seven hundred charities and third sector organisations. Catherine’s considerable sector experience and exceptional contribution to the third sector in Wales will drive the team to achieve continued success.”

Catherine Nightingale added: