Geldards Advise U.S Automotive Leader Izmo on Geronimo Web Acquisition

Geldards Corporate team successfully advised San Franciso-based izmo inc. (izmocars) a market-leader in digital solutions for the automotive industry on the acquisition of Geronimo Web, a global expert in digital marketing programmes for dealerships, based in Devon.

Founded in 2002 izmo operates internationally and is renowned for its use of cutting-edge technology, positioning them as the world’s largest producer of interactive media content for the automotive industry. Their acquisition of Geronimo, who bring with them an extensive dealer client base, expands their reach to serve over 4,000 dealers worldwide, servicing 37 countries and creating a global powerhouse in automotive digital retail.

This transaction highlights Geldards’ expertise in advising international organisations on the acquisition of UK based companies. Geldards is a member firm of the International Business Law Consortium (IBLC), an international alliance of law firms chosen for their ability to provide appropriate advice to international organisations who require legal assistance outside of their home jurisdiction.

Alex Butler, Geldards Partner in the Corporate team in Cardiff and one of the firm’s representatives on the IBLC, led the advice to izmo assisted by Mina Dimitrova, solicitor in the Geldards corporate team.

Alex said:

“We were delighted to advise Tej and the team at izmo on their first UK acquisition, which will help to enhance izmo’s global offering. As members of the International Business Law Consortium, Geldards prides itself on delivering a quality, responsive and tailored service for international clients acquiring businesses, and requiring wider legal services, in the UK.”

Tej Soni, CEO izmo said: