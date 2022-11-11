GCRE Signs MOU with Singapore Land Transport Authority

The Singapore Land Transport Authority has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) signalling a collaborative approach to innovation and testing in the rail sector.

Responsible for spearheading land transport developments in Singapore, the Singapore Land Transport Authority has responsibility for the planning, design, build and maintenance of Singapore’s land transport infrastructure and systems. This includes the new Integrated Train Testing Centre (ITTC) that is due to be operational in 2023. Featuring Endurance, High speed and Performance & Integration tracks totalling 10.8km, the ITTC will support the testing and commissioning of trains, railway systems as well as upgrades of trains in Singapore.

The MOU was signed in Singapore by Arthur Emyr of GCRE and Deputy Chief Executive (Infrastructure & Development) Mr Chua Chong Kheng of the Singapore Land Transport Authority. It includes the exchange of information and personnel in connection with train testing centre development on design and engineering innovation, commercial planning, procurement processes and operational best practice. The two organisations will also work together on subjects related to asset management, operation and maintenance.

Mr Chua Chong Kheng of the Singapore Land Transport Authority said:

“The ITTC is central to our efforts to renew, upgrade and expand our rail network. This partnership with GCRE will help develop and grow mutual capabilities in operating such testing facilities. “

Simon Jones, Chief Executive of GCRE said: