Gardening Business Grows Thanks to Development Bank Micro-Loan

A couple has been able to start their own gardening business thanks to a £10,000 micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Based in Newtown, Powys, Slate and Soil Gardens is run by lifelong gardeners Luke Aldridge, aged 31, and Stephanie Hicks, aged 25. Between them, they have more than a decade of experience in working in gardens, landscaping and groundskeeping, from Azores vineyards to Welsh campsites. After years of building up their expertise and working for others, they decided to start their own business and launched earlier this year.

They provide gardening services across North-West Wales, including lawn care, fencing, landscaping, design, clearance and maintenance. Their customer base is split between private domestic gardens and larger estates, along with outdoor businesses.

The £10,000 micro loan, from the Wales Micro Loan Fund, allowed the couple to buy equipment, tools and a new van to set up their business.

Luke said:

“With starting up on our own, we needed new equipment, tools and a new, reliable van. Having all of those when starting our own business has taken a lot of stress away, and given us the chance to focus on growing and taking on new customers. “We were glad to work with the Development Bank on this loan. The process was smooth, and it was good for us as a Welsh business to work with an organisation based in Wales to get the support we needed. It was all hassle-free and we’re very grateful for the support we’ve had.”

Chris Stork, Investment Executive, said:

“Luke and Stephanie are a young couple with years of experience in their trade, and I’m glad to have supported them as they’ve taken the step from working for others to starting their own business. They’ve already started to take on more clients as a result of our micro loan. “We would encourage any young entrepreneurs who feel they’re ready to take a similar step towards starting their own business to get in touch with us, especially as we can now offer loans of up to £100,000 with no arrangement fees.”

The Wales Micro Loan Fund offers loans from £1,000 to £100,000 for start-up and growth.

For more information, visit www.developmentbank.wales