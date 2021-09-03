Garden Centre Cafe Wins Prestigious TripAdvisor Award

The Woodworks Garden Centre Café has been announced as a Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award winner, based on reviews and ratings from customers.

Situated in the town of Mold in the heart of the North Wales borderlands, The Woodworks Garden Centre Café is the perfect place to enjoy a bite to eat with family and friends. Be it breakfast, brunch, lunch or afternoon tea, the café offers a varied and delicious menu.

Commenting on the Award win, Fiona Coke, Manager of the Woodworks Café said:

“We’re thrilled to have won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the second time! At Woodworks, we are passionate about serving top quality, locally sourced food so it’s great that this has been recognised and rewarded by our customers. Like every business we’ve been through a tough time recently but we’re proud to have the support of the local community and we’ll continue to do our utmost to ensure all our customers leave after a satisfying experience!”

The Woodworks Café serves a range of menu options – from hearty breakfasts to a variety of lunches to freshly made cakes and afternoon tea. Both vegetarian and gluten free options are available.

Subject to the weather, meals can be enjoyed in outdoor gazebos surrounded by the beautiful and lush plants and flowers of The Woodworks Garden Centre or inside the Café by the cosy fire when the weather changes. For those who are more pressed for time, simply order your favourite meal as a take-away!

A catering option is also available for anyone planning events off-site with the Café offering a selection of freshly made sandwiches, savouries and cakes.

Booking a table is easy and quick and can be done on The Woodworks website here or by calling (01352) 752555 (option 3)