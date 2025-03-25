Gamlins Law Partners with St Kentigern Hospice

A law firm in North Wales has selected St Kentigern Hospice as its nominated charity partner.

Gamlins Law will dedicate itself to raising vital funds for the St Asaph-based hospice, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

St Kentigern Hospice provides specialist palliative and end of life care to patients with life limiting illness, and support to their families across its catchment area of Denbighshire, West Flintshire, and East Conwy. Clinical services are delivered free of charge to patients and their families.

The hospice, which includes a 12-bed inpatient unit, employs 95 staff, supported by a large team of volunteers. It costs over £4.4 million a year to run.

Gamlins Law Managing Director Ron Davison and fellow director Dafydd Roberts will be fundraising for St Kentigern when they take part in an expedition in May to climb Toubkal, which, at 4,167m (13,671 ft) is Morocco’s highest peak.

It follows the pair’s successful scaling of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa last September which raised over £3,500 for Prostate Cancer UK and LawCare, the mental health charity for the legal sector.

Ron will also be running next month’s London Marathon in aid of St Kentigern and Ron and Dafydd will be helping hospice fundraisers Courtney Harris and Rhian Evans-Hughes to train for a Welsh Three Peaks Challenge which will see them seeking to climb Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan in less than 24 hours.

Gamlins Law has also agreed to sponsor St Kentigern’s golf days at Rhuddlan Golf Club on July 11 and Abergele Golf Club on September 12.

Ron said:

“We are delighted to have chosen St Kentigern Hospice as our nominated charity for the year. Several of our team already have strong connections with the hospice and we are looking forward to raising as many funds as possible and awareness over the coming months. “Having climbed Kilimanjaro last year, Dafydd and I were keen to do something similar this year and it will be fantastic to do so on behalf of St Kentigern, which does so much important and inspirational work in our community.”

Alwyn Mason, Corporate Fundraiser at St Kentigern Hospice, said:

“The hospice is thrilled that Gamlins Law has agreed to partner with us. “The help and support of businesses in our area is vital to ensuring that the services at St Kentigern Hospice, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2025, can continue and make a real difference to the lives of people in the community. We are looking forward to building a special relationship with Ron and his team in the coming years.”

Gamlins Law, which employs over 85 people, has its head office at Morfa Hall in Rhyl and further offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, Abergele and Holywell.

The firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and clinical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, wills and probate.

You can donate to Ron and Dafydd’s attempt to climb Mount Toubkal here – https://www.justgiving.com/page/dafydd-roberts-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA