Gamlins Law Duo Spearhead Abergele Expansion

The largest law firm in North Wales is increasing its profile in Abergele.

Enlli Williams, a newly qualified solicitor specialising in Wills, estates and contentious probate matters, and colleague Sion Jones, a licensed residential and commercial conveyancer, are heading up the Market Street office.

Enlli, who qualified as a solicitor on January 2, has been with Gamlins Law since 2018 when she first did work experience while studying law at Bangor University. She then became a paralegal before gaining her training contract in 2022 following the completion of her Legal Practice Course.

Sion was a county councillor in Gwynedd for a decade and ran several property-related businesses before joining Gamlins Law and gaining his licensed conveyancer qualification in 2023.

They are leading a four-strong team in the Market Street office, with colleagues from the firm’s other offices in Rhyl, Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh and Holywell using the office for client meetings.

Managing Director Ron Davison, Employment & Matrimonial Finance, and Director Daf Roberts, Crime & Regulatory Law, will also be assisting in the office.

Gamlins Law, which employs over 85 people, has also just been named as a finalist in the prestigious LexisNexis Legal Awards 2024 for the category ‘Law Firm of the Year’.

Enlli, who along with Sion is bilingual, said:

“I am thrilled to be starting 2024 as a qualified solicitor with Gamlins Law. On my first day with Gamlins over four years ago when I arrived as a student on work experience, I never imagined I would be walking through the door as a qualified solicitor. “I look forward to working closely with Sion to build our Abergele office with the ability to provide legal services to clients in English and Welsh. “Along with our work for current clients, we would love to hear from clients who may have used Gamlins Law in the past and require advice on Wills, trusts and estates, conveyancing or any other legal service. “I chose to specialise in private client work because it is so rewarding, helping clients at different points in their lives. My aim is always to provide a calm, relaxed and professional environment and build trust with every client.”

Sion said:

“I am looking forward to increasing awareness of Gamlins Law in Abergele and the surrounding area, helping local people to access the best possible legal services whenever they need them. As with the firm’s other offices, our aim is to play an active part in the local community.”

Gamlins Law offers a comprehensive range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and clinical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, Wills and probate.

Gamlins Law is holding a ‘Money Matters’ seminar at Ruthin Castle on March 21 from 10am to 11.30am covering Wills, trusts, estate administration, care fees and asset protection and Last Powers of Attorney. To book a place visit https://gamlins.com/power/ or call 01745 343500.