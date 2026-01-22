Gamlins Law Duo Appointed to Court of Protection Role

Two directors of the largest law firm in North Wales have been appointed to the Office of the Public Guardian’s Panel of Professional Deputies.

Ron Davison, Managing Director of Gamlins Law, and fellow director and head of the firm’s Criminal Law department, Dafydd Roberts, have been selected as Panel Deputies by the Court of Protection.

This gives them the authority to act for individuals who lack the mental capacity to manage their own financial affairs. This can include people who have lost capacity due to illness or injury, as well as those who have never had capacity.

While many families choose to take on the role themselves, a professional deputy is sometimes needed, particularly where there is no one suitable or available, or where the Court has concerns about conflict or safeguarding.

Their appointments will significantly strengthen local access to specialist support for some of the region’s most vulnerable people. There are around 70 Panel Deputies across England and Wales, and only a small number in Wales currently.

Appointment follows a rigorous assessment process, testing both professional expertise and the ability to handle complex, sensitive and often low-asset or pro bono cases.

Panel Deputies are appointed for a ten-year term and are expected to take on a varied caseload.

The appointments also enhance the support available through Gamlins Law’s established private client team. The firm already advises individuals and families on wills, trusts, lasting powers of attorney and Court of Protection matters.

Having two Panel Deputies within the team means clients have direct access to recognised experts who are trusted by the Court to manage complex and sensitive situations.

Ron Davison, Managing Partner at Gamlins Law, said:

“I am incredibly proud to have been, alongside Dafydd, appointed to such a respected panel. It reflects the trust placed in our lawyers, the quality of our Court of Protection work, and the commitment we have to supporting vulnerable people across North Wales. This is an important recognition for the firm, but more importantly it ensures that individuals in our community have access to skilled and compassionate support when they need it most.”

Dafydd Roberts, Director at Gamlins Law, said:

“Being appointed as a Panel Deputy is a privilege. The work is challenging but deeply rewarding, and you meet people at what can be a very stressful and uncertain time in their lives. I’m proud to play a part in helping individuals and families across North Wales feel supported, protected and reassured about their future.”

Gamlins Law has its head office at Morfa Hall in Rhyl and further offices in Ruthin, Mold, Denbigh, Abergele and Holywell.

The company offers a range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and clinical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, Wills and probate.