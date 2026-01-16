Gaming Academy Set to Help Welsh Startups Accelerate Growth

A new gaming programme designed to accelerate the growth of games companies in Wales has launched, fully funded by Creative Wales and delivered by award-winning tech hub Tramshed Tech.

The Gaming Academy Programme will provide intensive business support to 12 games companies over eight months, equipping developers with the skills, mentoring and connections needed to build commercially viable and investor-ready ventures.

The programme is being offered to recipients of the latest round of Creative Wales' Development Funding, who have already received between £25,000 and £50,000 to help them develop their ideas for commercial release. The Gaming Academy Programme aims to make maximum use of this funding by ensuring it is backed up by the best industry support and mentoring.

Recipients span the breadth of Wales, with successful applicants based in locations from Caernarfon and Pembrokeshire to Cardiff and Blaenau Gwent.

The programme consists of two phases. The first is a two-month intensive accelerator where founders will test, refine and validate their gaming business ideas through expert-led workshops, mentoring sessions and a final showcase event.

The second phase provides up to six months of follow-on support including personalised mentoring, networking opportunities and preparation for major international industry events such as Game Developers Conference in San Francisco and Gamescom.

The programme also aims to address a significant gap in support for gaming founders. Participants will receive support with business modelling, user research, market sizing, revenue planning and pitch refinement, with all sessions delivered by experienced founders and domain experts.

The UK gaming market was reportedly worth around £7.82 billion in 2023 and an estimated £352 billion globally.

Creative Wales has directly supported 77 digital companies including games, animation and immersive tech studios.

Minister for Creative, Jack Sargeant, said:

“This programme is about giving games developers in Wales the complete package they need to succeed. It's not just funding – it's expert mentoring, practical business skills, and the connections needed to achieve commercial success. “We're backing talented entrepreneurs with the tools to turn innovative ideas into thriving businesses. That means support with everything from refining their pitch to preparing for major international events. “Wales has real strengths in this sector, and through Creative Wales and partners like Tramshed Tech, we're making sure our games companies have every opportunity to grow and attract investment.”

Tramshed Tech, named by Wired magazine as a UK Top Ten co-working space, has supported over 300 startups through its ventures’ unit.

Sophie Webber, Head of Ventures at Tramshed Tech, said:

“Wales has incredible creative talent in games, but too often founders don’t get the commercial and investor support needed to scale globally. The Gaming Academy is about bridging that gap. With the backing of Creative Wales, we’re helping ambitious studios turn strong ideas into sustainable, investor-ready businesses and giving them the confidence, skills and connections to compete on the world stage.”

Henry Jones, Founder of Hypertonic Games Limited, said:

“Honey & Hives aims to use virtual reality to immerse players in the peaceful world of beekeeping. Developing immersive VR experiences is both creatively exciting and technically challenging in such a fast-moving industry. Access to funding and wider support is vital for emerging Welsh studios like mine, helping us navigate both technical and commercial challenges and giving ambitious projects the best possible chance to succeed.”

Alex Lightman, Head of Development at Good Gate Media, said: