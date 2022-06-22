Gambit Corporate Finance LLP Announces Three Promotions

Following a record year of dealmaking activity in 2021, Gambit Corporate Finance has promoted three of its award winning team.

Mike Dunn and Koo Aseeley have both been promoted to Manager and Harrie Thorrington to Executive.

Mike graduated in Business Management from Cardiff University and joined Gambit in 2019 after three years working in the London Insurance market, specialising in international trade finance.

Koo is a first class graduate in Accounting and Finance from Cardiff University. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with a ‘big 4’ firm in London prior to specialising in corporate finance. He joined Gambit in 2020.

Harrie studied Economics at the University of Bath prior commencing his career at Deloitte. He joined Gambit in 2021.

Founded 30 years ago, Gambit is the longest established independent corporate finance advisory firm in the UK. In 2021, the firm experienced its most successful ever year advising on 15 transactions, with an average deal size of £26 million. It is the exclusive UK member of Corporate Finance International BV, a partnership of international corporate finance advisory firms with 250 staff in 18 global locations. In excess of 40% of Gambit’s transactions are international, cross border transactions.

Geraint Rowe, Partner commented,