Gallagher Continues Investment and Expansion in Wales

Llantrisant-based insurance broker Gallagher has recently expanded its presence, recruiting 35 new employees and significantly increasing its office space, supported by a Welsh Assembly grant.

Since establishing a presence in Wales 33 years ago, Gallagher now employs over 160 people in Magden Park, Llantrisant, and an additional 21 colleagues across offices in Cardiff, Newport and Talbot Green.

The newest wave of recruits in Llantrisant, appointed as part of Gallagher’s ongoing recruitment drive in Wales, include business development managers and account executives, plus additional roles supporting their drive in training and quality.

The grant has also enabled the firm to expand its Llantrisant office space by a further 50 per cent, to accommodate the needs of its growing business.

The new facilities in the 10,000 sq. ft. office include an additional trading floor, two boardrooms, several state-of-the-art meeting rooms and breakout areas for colleagues.

Mike Jones, Regional Managing Director at Gallagher, said: