Gallagher Continues Investment and Expansion in Wales

Llantrisant-based insurance broker Gallagher has recently expanded its presence, recruiting 35 new employees and significantly increasing its office space, supported by a Welsh Assembly grant.
Since establishing a presence in Wales 33 years ago, Gallagher now employs over 160 people in Magden Park, Llantrisant, and an additional 21 colleagues across offices in Cardiff, Newport and Talbot Green.
The newest wave of recruits in Llantrisant, appointed as part of Gallagher’s ongoing recruitment drive in Wales, include business development managers and account executives, plus additional roles supporting their drive in training and quality.
The grant has also enabled the firm to expand its Llantrisant office space by a further 50 per cent, to accommodate the needs of its growing business.
The new facilities in the 10,000 sq. ft. office include an additional trading floor, two boardrooms, several state-of-the-art meeting rooms and breakout areas for colleagues.
Mike Jones, Regional Managing Director at Gallagher, said:
“Welcoming more talented colleagues and expanding our office space in Llantrisant is another key milestone for Gallagher, enabling us to grow our presence in the heart of Wales.
“The quality of home grown talent available on our doorstep has played a key role in our success, and we’re committed to support our employees to help them develop and grow their careers with us.
“Our brand-new facilities and floor space also provides us with a suitably impressive platform for both our staff and clients as we continue to grow our operation in Llantrisant.
“Our ongoing work with the Welsh Government has allowed us to invest in our business while creating first-rate employment and career development opportunities for local people, enabling us to support the local Wales communities.”