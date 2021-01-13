Gallagher Bolsters Operation with 27 New Insurance Specialists

Gallagher has welcomed 27 new insurance specialists to its Llantrisant team over the last month, further increasing the insurance broker’s presence in Wales.
The new recruits are business development managers and account executives, who will be responsible for supporting businesses with their insurance and risk management needs.
Gallagher’s Llantrisant branch is a dedicated office for commercial customers, looking after their business and personal insurance requirements. Clients benefit from a personalised approach through dedicated account managers, who take the time to develop a sound understanding of their customers’ business and the risks that it faces, meaning they can develop tailored insurance cover suitable for their needs.
Since establishing a presence in Wales 34 years ago, Gallagher now employs over 170 people across sites in Llantrisant and Cardiff.
Mike Jones, Regional Managing Director at Gallagher, said:
“Welcoming more talented colleagues is another key milestone for Gallagher, enabling us to grow our presence in the heart of Wales, while creating employment and career opportunities for local people.
“With 2020 having been a challenging year for many businesses across Wales, it’s more important than ever that clients have access to insurance technical specialists to support them in navigating the changing risk landscape.
“Though our new team members have joined us while our offices are temporarily shut, we are set up to deliver a full service to our clients remotely. The tenacity our new joiners has shown is outstanding and they have really been able to hit the ground running to help our clients with any challenges their businesses might face in 2021.”