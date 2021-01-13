Gallagher Bolsters Operation with 27 New Insurance Specialists

Gallagher has welcomed 27 new insurance specialists to its Llantrisant team over the last month, further increasing the insurance broker’s presence in Wales.

The new recruits are business development managers and account executives, who will be responsible for supporting businesses with their insurance and risk management needs.

Gallagher’s Llantrisant branch is a dedicated office for commercial customers, looking after their business and personal insurance requirements. Clients benefit from a personalised approach through dedicated account managers, who take the time to develop a sound understanding of their customers’ business and the risks that it faces, meaning they can develop tailored insurance cover suitable for their needs.

Since establishing a presence in Wales 34 years ago, Gallagher now employs over 170 people across sites in Llantrisant and Cardiff.

Mike Jones, Regional Managing Director at Gallagher, said: