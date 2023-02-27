Gaining a Competitive Advantage by Understanding the Expectations Of Your Customers

As part of a new series supporting SMEs on their journey to net zero, and the potential benefits they can gain from taking action, Business News Wales spoke to members of the SME Taskforce in Wales, to gather their insight.

With SMEs playing a critical part in the British economy, especially across Wales, it is estimated that half of the UKs carbon reduction can be delivered by the SME sector, which should see them at the centre of the UKs net zero ambition.

In this episode, Business News Wales spoke to Ben Cottam, Head of Wales at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) about the learnings from previous years around the lack of sustainability resilience, and the importance of embedding those learnings into a net zero future.

Understanding how businesses can develop on the smaller actions that can impact greater change, Ben talks about the challenges for smaller businesses and how to overcome them, including options like undertaking carbon literacy training as well the importance of seeking professional advice to gain a competitive advantage for your small businesses get ahead of competitors in their bid enhancing their supply chain.